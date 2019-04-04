CBD stores on the rise in Columbia

COLUMBIA - CBD stores are becoming more popular since the federal Agriculture Improvement Act or "Farm Bill" of 2018 allowed them to sell cannabidiol products.

Stores are limited to selling CBD products that contain less than .3 THC without consumers needing a prescription. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana that gives people a high, but CBD is different than marijuana because the low amount of THC does not result in a "head high," and the product is derived completely from hemp plants.

Susan Paulson, secretary at Your CBD Store in Columbia, said she and many of her friends and family members have had great experiences with the products, even though the Food and Drug Administration bans its addition to food or supplements and does not endorse it as a medicine.

"We can't make medical or health claims or anything like that, but one of the ladies that I know, her daughter-in-law has really bad seizures," Paulson said. "So one of the things that was suggested to us was try the CBD oil, so we did and she hasn't really had any, and it works really well for her."

CPD is used to target issues such as pain, anxiety, depression, migraines, nausea, addiction, insomnia and seizures. Your CBD Store sells many variations of the product.

"We sell a tincture which goes under your tongue. We sell water solubles you can put it in your water, coffee, juice, whatever you want," Paulson said. "Our main thing is pain cream, so a lot of people that have arthritis, back pain, hips, knees, you know anything like that, it's really fast acting and it lasts for a while."

Paulson said the store has not received any bad feedback from its products.

"Not everybody wants the head high from the marijuana and things like that, so this is more of a natural way of getting pain relief. There's no opioids in it. There's nothing in it that is bad for you," Paulson said.

Your CBD Store is one of three stores of its kind in Columbia. American Shaman CBD and CBD Sacred Leaf also sell similar products. Paulson said Your CBD Store plans to open a new location in south Columbia by May or June of this year.