CCUA Teaches Kids to Naturally Dye Easter Eggs

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture hosted an Easter activity Saturday at the Columbia Farmer's Market.

CCUA hosts an educational event each month at the market as a part of the markets education initiative. The CCUA had a booth set up for kids to naturally dye Easter eggs. CCUA Public Relation's Volunteer Erin King said these activities are a way to keep kids entertained while their parents shop at the market.

"The actual activity is a nice way to educate kids about food, and the fact that they have natural dyes and so you can feel comfortable eating them after you dye them," King said.

The dyes used at the event were made from beets, cabbage, turmeric and vinegar.