CDC: Cancel gatherings with more than 50 people

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended on Sunday that large events and mass gatherings of more than 50 people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

"Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," CDC officials wrote in a statement posted on their website.

"Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals."

The statement also clarified that events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, like hand hygiene and social distancing. Whenever possible, organizers should move events online, the CDC said.

The recommendation doesn't apply to the day to day operation of organizations like schools or businesses.

"This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus," the CDC wrote.

The U.S. currently has more than 1,600 cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC.