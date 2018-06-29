CDC confirms first case of Zika virus in Missouri

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Centers of Disease Control Prevention confirmed a case of the Zika virus in a Missouri man who had traveled to Haiti.

This is the first confirmed case of Zika virus infection reported in a Missouri resident. Nearly 80 percent of people infected with the virus will not have symptoms, which include fever, rash, joint soreness and redness of eyes typically.

There is no vaccine for Zika virus. The best prevention is to avoid mosquito bites in areas with ongoing transmission.

There is no reported cases of Zika virus contracted from a mosquito bite in Missouri.