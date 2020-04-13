CDC gives guidance to create household plan of action

COLUMBIA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is giving advice to create an emergency plan of action if somebody in your household or community tests positive for COVID-19.

The recommendations include choosing a room and bathroom in your home that can be used to separate sick household members from those who are healthy. The CDC also recommends avoid sharing personal items like food and drinks.

The recommendations also include planning ways to care for people who might be at greater risk for serious complications and creating a contact list for resources in your community.

The CDC also suggests people continue practicing everyday preventive actions like washing your hands, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

Dr. Randall Williams, who is the director of the State Department of Health and Senior Services, said on Friday at the governor's daily update it's important people plan ahead.

"So, you would need to know how you're going to practice social distancing, what testing would be available to you if you become symptomatic," he said. "Make sure that you're working with your loved one so you can take best care of them"

You can find the full list of the CDC's recommendations here.