CDC reports current smokers have declined
COLUMBIA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asked 100,000 people about their smoking habits and found current cigarette smokers have declined.
The new data was released from the 2015 survey.
According to the report, U.S. adults who currently smoke cigarettes declined from 24.7 percent in 1997 to 15.1 percent in 2015. The survey did not ask Americans if they used e-cigarettes.
Here is the data of current cigarette smokers by age group:
- 18–44 (16.5%)
- 45–64 (16.9%)
- 65 plus (8.4%)
In December 2014, KOMU 8 News reported Columbia City Council members had approved measures banning selling tobacco products to people under 21.
Adults under 21 still may smoke tobacco products within Columbia city limits. The ordinance restricts the selling and purchasing age.
Missouri law requires a person to be at least 18-years-old to buy cigarettes.
Seth Reynolds, owner of Eye Candy tobacco shop, said he saw a slight decline in cigarette sales since the Columbia ban, but most people buying cigarettes from his store were already 21 and older.
Reynolds said the national and local decline in smoking cigarettes could be attributed to two main reasons, the first being the rise of e-cigarettes.
"A lot of people that have had trouble quitting over the years have used electronic cigarettes and have weaned themselves off of nicotine," Reynolds said. Instead of having to smoke a full cigarette every time, you're able to lower your dosage so eventually you can get it to where you almost have no nicotine."
He said the second reason the smoking trend is on the decline is the general public's attitude toward smoking.
"A lot of [cigarette smokers] are being discriminated against as far as their areas where they can actually smoke are becoming less and less," Reynolds said. "The way they're viewed by the general public has become more negative over the years, like 'you're unhealthy person or a selfish person for smoking'," Reynolds said.
Columbia resident Adam Hickman smokes cigarettes and said he feels as though there is a negative stigma associated with smoking.
"People look at you if you're a smoker they assume you aren't as intelligent."
Reynolds said it's nationally becoming harder to smoke a cigarette due to bans in some areas.
"You're still using a product that's 100 percent legal within the eyes of the law. It's just that there seems to be a whole attitude like you're just kind of a dirty person."
Reynolds noted smoking could have taken a downhill turn for other reasons such as health issues, high taxes on cigarettes, and health insurance costs.
More News
Grid
List
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
in
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
in