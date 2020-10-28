Cedar Creek is giving clients a sense of normalcy during the pandemic

COLUMBIA - Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center is continuing its services during the pandemic after closing for a few months.
Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center provides equine-assisted therapy for clients with various disabilities. It was founded in 1988 and has assisted more than 150 people per year.
The center had to close in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and it has put a financial strain of $70,000 on the center, but it has also impacted the clients. When the center decided to close, it provided virtual lessons to give clients a sense of normalcy.
Executive Director Karen Grindler said it was important for the center to still have contact and a connection with the clients. It was important for her to get back to in-person lessons safely as soon as possible.
One mom, Molly Myers, said the virtual lessons meant a lot to her son Will who has been attending lessons for seven years now.
"When they had to close down in the spring, it was really sad because this is kind of a tether line for us, but being able to have access to the videos and being able to have access to them whenever we needed to watch them instead of at a set time, was really helpful," Myers said. "It kind of gave Will an anchor for the spring and kind of reminded him that while everything looked different, familiar faces were still there."
The center was able to open on July 8, and has changed protocols. Clients must wear a mask, sanitize and get their temperatures checked before entering. The center also has social distancing protocols in place between riders and volunteers.
Since there are social distancing measures, Grindler says the center is only able to provide lessons for riders who only need one side-walker at the moment. This leaves, about 60 percent of clients not being able to have in-person lessons which Grindler said is unfortunate.
"Not being able to do 60% of our riders for three sessions caused quite a bit of a budgetary downfall, so that was a little rough on us and also for our riders," Grindler said. "Some of them really need to get out here for therapy. It's very important in their lives, whether it's for their physical movement, or for their mental health or for their emotional health. So, that's why we opened up as soon as we could to do what we could do safely."
Having in-person lessons for clients has meant the world for not only Grindler, but also for families like the Myers family.
"To be in-person means everything," Myers said. "Will gets so much joy from riding and our family as a whole says this is our happy place."
Grindler has set up a go-fund-me to try and help with the financial strain on the center. The go-fund-me has raised about $10,000 so far and on Oct. 22, a client donated $10,000 to go towards a new horse.
To donate, you can click here.