Cedar Ridge Elementary School - Mrs. Huhman's Kangaroos
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
Cedar Ridge Elementary School - Mrs. Huhman's Kangaroos
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - After an overnight shooting Sunday left two dead and three injured, a family member of some of the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri addressed international students via email in regards to the guidelines enforced by the Department... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- University of Missouri Police Department officers arrested Columbia man Ian M. Laird, 20, for sidewalk vandalism near the Thomas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Citing "severe staffing shortages," the City of Columbia suspended all curbside recycling pickup effective Wednesday. In a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Businesses across mid-Missouri received millions in loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a coronavirus relief program aimed at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — South Callaway School District superintendent Kevin Hillman announced on Wednesday plans for the upcoming semester. As of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The 2020 Show-Me State Games have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games have been... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Today is the last day to register for voting in the August 4 primary election in Boone County.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the new mask ordinance comes into effect, local gyms are among the few exempt from the measures.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Hey sleepyheads -- have you been turning off or covering up all your smartphone and computer lights in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The University of Missouri System will introduce a plan Wednesday to bring high-speed, affordable broadband internet... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Boone County Commission has no plans to follow Columbia’s lead and impose a countywide mask... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Registered voters in Missouri will be able to vote absentee, by mail or in person with... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You... More >>
in
HOWARD COUNTY - On Wednesday, the missing girl was found safe. An endangered person advisory was issued in Howard... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - A man from Gravois Mills was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route B, north of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - At the entrance to the playground at Cosmo Park in Columbia, you'll find a brightly colored message waiting... More >>
in