Celebrate America Across Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - At 6:30 p.m. festivities will begin in the city of Columbia's 4th of July Fire in the Sky event.

At Peace Park a stage will be set up with entertainers from 6:30 through 9:00 p.m. KOMU's Brittany Pieper will help Emcee a stage featuring the following acts:

6:30-7:30: Man in the Ring

7:45-8:15: Hipnecks

8:15: Hickman H.S. Choir

8:25-9 pm: Hipnecks

Children's activities will be at Flat Branch Park.

KOMU's Kenton Gewecke will help emcee the stage at Flat Branch Park featuring these acts:

6:30-7:30: The Junk Band

7:35: Hickman H.S. Choir performs National Anthem

7:45-9 pm: We Live in Public

Fireworks begin at 9:15 and will be launched from the top of the parking garage at Sixth and Cherry.

For more info on Columbia's events visit this page.

JEFFERSON CITY - the Capital's Salute to America kicked off yesterday and continues today.

Six stages are set up featuring everything from music, to eagle shows, and even a motorcycle stunt show.

Today's events will be capped off by a firework display at 9:15 from the Capital's north stage.

For more information on Jefferson City's events visit this page.

Across mid-Missouri there are other displays:

Moberly will host fireworks at Rothwell Park around 9:15 p.m.

At Osage Beach, viewers can watch from the water or at the 26 mile marker at 8:30 p.m.

At Lake of the Ozarks fireworks begin after 8:00 p.m. in Lake Ozark. Those fireworks can be seen at the 13 mile marker.

Versailles will host their 4th of July Celebration at Versailles City Park with fireworks at dusk Friday night.

Email news@komu.com to add an event to this list.