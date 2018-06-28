Celebrating a Little Late

Amidst the singing and prayer at the Saint Paul Church was a mission.

"People still wanted to celebrate Dr. King not so much the birthday, but more the man," said Bill Thompson with MLK Memorial Association.

Even some well-known faces showed up to pay tribute.

"He was one of a kind because he really understood the pulse of our society," said Elson Floyd.

"The music was awesome," said Robert Wilson. "It was great, I've been musically inclined ever since I was little. I was born with the voice as a gift from God and that music was awesome."

Organizers say they want to open up a discussion for tomorrow's leaders.

"As Dr. King said, young people are our dream," said Thompson."Our hope and our dream and those young people really show us what Dr. King was all about."

The celebration of a man focused on togetherness. This was the 35th year the memorial association has celebrated Martin Luther King's birthday.