Celebrating quarantine in style

COLUMBIA - With a stay-at-home order in place, many families cannot celebrate birthdays or graduations like they normally would by going out for food and drinks.

But with the help of one local business, they can still celebrate in the comfort of their home.

Yard Designs COMO, a family-owned yard sign rental business, offers many unique and customizable signs to celebrate any special occasion.

The local business makes signs for schools, graduations, and other businesses.

Co-owner Jacob Wiley says their business has seen a 50% increase in sales since the stay-at-home order.

Packages start at $75 depending on what words you choose. They also offer add-ons to make the experience unique for your occasion.

“We were placing an order anyways for a couple new emojis and alphabets we needed and we thought, 'why don’t we add on some COVID emojis that would be kind of fun,'” Wiley said.

The newly added emojis include a ‘stay at home' sign, toilet paper rolls, and an emoji with a mask on that Wiley says has had a lot of good feedback, making those stuck in their house laugh when they see it.

“With everything going on right now we thought it would be a fun way to bring a little bit of light to something that is serious,” he said.

Wiley says they plan to get more inventory so they will be able to take more orders in the upcoming months.