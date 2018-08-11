Celebrating Watercolors in Callaway

Watercolor is said to be the hardest medium, one mistake, and your paintings done.

"If you make a mistake, you've got to start over," George Tutt, the Missouri Watercolor society executive director said. "Nothing but perfection is acceptable when capturing the "American Dream."

Nothing but perfection is acceptable when entering the Missouri Watercolor Society's national exhibition.

"When artists enter this show, they are competing with the very finest artists in America. There's no doubt about it. They are the very best," Tutt said.

The artists are among the best, and not just in Missouri.

Artists from all over the country, all over the world in fact, choose to enter into this competition. This year alone, there were 496 entries, only 80 paintings picked to be shown, and only one possible winner.

"Its extremely difficult to get in," Tutt said. "It's just really hard."

Tutt, a Fulton native, is one of the artists featured in the show as well as Columbia's -own Paul Jackson.

Because of these well-known artists, the show has received national recognition.

"Watercolor Magic Magazine which is published in Cincinnati has listed this show as one of the top 28 in America to see," Tutt said.

Every year the paintings color the Churchill Memorial in Fulton.

"Its not a surprise that people come to see watercolors in Fulton because Fulton has always punched above its weight in terms of regional and national prominence," Bob Havers, Churchill Memorial executive director, said.

But there's an even more obvious connection.

"A lot of people think of Churchill from the historic part and his fine leadership, but he was a fine painter," Tutt said. "People just don't know that."

"It is a nice link the fact that we have this watercolor display. and a national one, at the museum," Havers said. "It is a nice link to one very important aspect of Winston Churchill's life."

So strolling down the hall, one might see a lazy summer afternoon, a fresh bouquet, or a number of paintings depicting the water that gives them life.

"You immediately can see the skill of a person in watercolor," Tutt said.

These paintings aim to prove the society's motto is correct- Missouri is where the watercolors flow.

The show runs until May 19.