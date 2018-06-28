Celebrities Tee Off For Charity

COLUMBIA - Celebrity golfers from around the nation are in Columbia for John Anderson's Celebrity Golf Invitational. This is the second year ESPN's John Anderson will host the charitable golf tournament in Columbia. The proceeds will be split between the Buddy Pack program of the Food Bank of Central and Northwest Missouri, and the Columbia Public School system. This year there is also a school supply drive that will benefit Joplin area schools.

John Anderson said the goal is to turn around the money as quickly as possible so that by the end of the day, checks will be written and signed for the Food Bank and Columbia Public Schools.

Some big-name celebrities will be in attendence including ESPN Sportscenter anchor Linda Cohn, NBA Champion and ESPN analyst Bruce Bowen, as well as KOMU Sports Director Chris Gervino, and many others.