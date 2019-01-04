Cell phone service taxes aimed to help fund 911

1 day 1 hour 55 minutes ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 5:07:00 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News
By: Tana Kelley, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

MARIES COUNTY – If there is more than one 911 call in Maries County, it’s time to prioritize.

That’s because, at any given moment, only one person runs the 911 call center. That person also has to be the clerk and jailer while still answering calls.

Two new taxes for the new year may help. The first tax law, which took effect this week, is a 3 percent tax applied to the sale of prepaid cell phone service.

The second law authorizes cities and counties to tax – up to $1 a month – on all landline and wireless device services. However, voters in those areas will decide if it passes.

All of the revenue generated will go directly to 911 call centers.

Scott John, a Lieutenant in Maries County Sheriff’s department, said that the second tax will be more influential.

“We’re assuming there are 5,000 cell phones in the county. Up to a dollar a piece would be $5,000 a month which would be $60,000 a year in revenue which would be a huge benefit to a small county like Maries County,” John said.

According to the 9-1-1 Association, Missouri is one of two states that didn’t have 911 surcharges for wireless. Wisconsin is the other.

John said the taxes are integral to improve technology and manpower.

“Currently Maries County has one 911 operator on duty throughout the day even during the peak periods,” John said. “If an accident or emergency occurs with numerous people calling in, the 911 operator’s not only manning the phones both the landlines and the 911 lines but also trying to get the appropriate agencies in route to the call.”

He said the 911 operator is also the jailer and the clerk. Besides taking office phone calls, fingerprinting and issuing permits, they also have to do laundry and cook every meal for the inmates.

Besides the extra support, the new money would allow them to get better technology, like a GPS locator for wireless phones.

The Associated Press reports that Maries County is one of 11 counties in Missouri that does not have the equipment capable of identifying the location and name of a caller on a wireless phone. Sixteen counties in Missouri can’t identify caller’s location or name at all, landline or wireless.

“Without the GPS location on the cell phone, if we believe there is an emergency circumstance going on, we do have the ability to request through the carrier for them to do a ping on the phone,” John said. “However, if there are not clear-cut exigent circumstances, that will require a warrant.”

John said that could take valuable time.

However, not all Missouri counties have the tax. Some counties could choose to opt out. Eighteen counties and one city opted out.

John said it could be because there may be existing 911 sales taxes that they already have in place or they have the funding already because of the size of their county.

Saline County chose to opt out. According to the Saline County Commission Board, it was because the new tax would be in lieu of all other sales taxes in the county. 

“The board nonetheless concluded that if such an interpretation were to stand then the financing of E911 Central Dispatch Center essential public safety services would be devastated.  The risk of such a potential consequence did not justify opting in for the 3% potential funding,” according to a representative of the board.

If the new tax does not pass, John said they may have to share expenses with local fire stations. Right now, the sheriff’s department pays for everything related to the fire station. 

John said the second tax should be voted on around April. If passed, the county should start seeing revenue closer to October.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia police officer driving car that struck, killed 4-year-old
Columbia police officer driving car that struck, killed 4-year-old
COLUMBIA - A 4-year-old girl died after being struck by a Columbia police patrol car Friday afternoon. Acting Columbia... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 5:15:00 PM CST January 04, 2019 in News

MERS Goodwill and MORE merge to bring more jobs
MERS Goodwill and MORE merge to bring more jobs
COLUMBIA- MERS Goodwill and the Missouri Rehabilitation and Employment Group will merge to enhance Goodwill’s employment services for those with... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 4:23:00 PM CST January 04, 2019 in News

MU student hopes to help inspire others to grow past abusive relationships
MU student hopes to help inspire others to grow past abusive relationships
COLUMBIA – A University of Missouri student said he is turning bad experiences into good with his online business. ... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 3:37:00 PM CST January 04, 2019 in News

Three arrested in Columbia New Year's DWI enforcement
Three arrested in Columbia New Year's DWI enforcement
COLUMBIA - Police arrested three people during a New Year's Eve DWI enforcement, according to a press release Friday. ... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 3:36:21 PM CST January 04, 2019 in News

New Bloomfield city leadership critic announces run for mayor
New Bloomfield city leadership critic announces run for mayor
NEW BLOOMFIELD - A vocal critic of city leadership in New Bloomfield over the last eight months filed paperwork Thursday... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 2:49:00 PM CST January 04, 2019 in News

Boone County appoints two new judges to the bench
Boone County appoints two new judges to the bench
COLUMBIA - Judges Tracy Gonzalez and Stephanie Morrell were sworn in Friday afternoon. Both have been working as judges... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 1:33:00 PM CST January 04, 2019 in News

Missouri NORML pushes for marijuana policy reform in Boone County
Missouri NORML pushes for marijuana policy reform in Boone County
COLUMBIA - Missouri's chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, said Friday it wants... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 11:08:00 AM CST January 04, 2019 in News

City of Columbia eliminates one of two deputy city manager jobs
City of Columbia eliminates one of two deputy city manager jobs
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will remove one of two deputy city manager positions starting Friday, according to a... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 9:49:59 AM CST January 04, 2019 in News

Local police discuss dangers of national officer suicide rates
Local police discuss dangers of national officer suicide rates
MOBERLY – For the third year in a row, the estimated number of law enforcement officers who died by suicide... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 2:35:00 AM CST January 04, 2019 in News

Cell phone service taxes aimed to help fund 911
Cell phone service taxes aimed to help fund 911
MARIES COUNTY – If there is more than one 911 call in Maries County, it’s time to prioritize. That’s... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 5:07:00 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

City accepting letters from officers for interim police chief position
City accepting letters from officers for interim police chief position
COLUMBIA- Interim Columbia City Manager John Glascock officially began the search for an interim replacement for outgoing Columbia Police Chief... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 3:13:00 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

Eldon couple charged following death of toddler
Eldon couple charged following death of toddler
ELDON - The Miller County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday against a couple after the death of a two-year-old girl.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 2:50:00 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

Columbia leaders narrow list of potential search firms for city manager
Columbia leaders narrow list of potential search firms for city manager
COLUMBIA- The list of search firms city leaders may work with to find a new city manager shrank a little... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 2:31:00 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

FBI says wanted Columbia man fled to Iceland
FBI says wanted Columbia man fled to Iceland
JEFFERSON CITY - An affidavit filed by the FBI on Thursday said a Columbia man suspected of placing a camera... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 12:50:30 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri attorney general
Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY - Republican Eric Schmitt was sworn-in as Missouri's 43rd attorney general Thursday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 12:46:00 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

Patrol pursues new leads, offer few details in case of woman shot on highway
Patrol pursues new leads, offer few details in case of woman shot on highway
HARTFORD, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say investigators are pursuing more than 90 leads in the mysterious... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 12:36:36 PM CST January 03, 2019 in News

MU researchers help develop new way of measuring gender inequality
MU researchers help develop new way of measuring gender inequality
COLUMBIA - Researchers from the University of Missouri have a new way to measure gender inequality, and said it could... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 10:18:00 AM CST January 03, 2019 in Continuous News

Columbia gyms see spike in interest after New Year's
Columbia gyms see spike in interest after New Year's
COLUMBIA – As the holiday season comes to a close, 40 percent of Americans planned on making a New Year's... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 Thursday, January 03, 2019 2:40:00 AM CST January 03, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 42°
8pm 40°
9pm 38°
10pm 37°