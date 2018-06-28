Cell Phone Users Crack Down on Crime

Now the Camden County Sheriff's Department wants you to help fight crime.

A new program called Cell Phone Cops allows users to send text messages, photos and video directly to the sheriff's department from their cell phones. When new users sign up, they can also ask to receive text messages from the sheriff's department about amber alerts, severe weather or traffic accidents.

The goal is to keep conversation going between citizens and law enforcement.

The Camden County Sheriff's Department says this is a great way to take advantage of a familiar means of communication.

If community members see a crime being committed or a car accident, they can simply take a quick video or photo and send that directly to law enforcement.

"You know, you have an accident and you get one or two phone calls. Well with cell phones we now get 20 or 30 phone calls," Sheriff John Page said. "Everyone who drives by it wants to make sure it's reported. Well, now once we get it reported, hopefully we can send out a message that says the accident at such and such has been reported. Or avoid this area 'cause there is an accident," Sheriff John Page explained.

Camden County is the first sheriff's department to use the program, and it is currently tailored to the needs of a small county.

If the program is a success, however, counties throughout Missouri could start implementing the system.

Camden County Sheriff John Page says, "We're looking at being able to save time, get more information, and be able to disseminate it to a lot more people, a lot quicker."

The program costs about $4500 a year, but local businesses are helping cover most of the cost.

You must register to be able to receive alert messages or send information to sheriffs via the cell phone cop program.

Click on the adjourning link to register.