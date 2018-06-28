Cement Plant

AP-MO--Cement Plant,0075Cememnt plant to open in 2009 BLOOMSDALE, Mo. (AP) -- Construction officials say the effort to build the largest cement plant in the nation is a massive undertaking. Holcim Incorporated is building the 900 (M) million dollar plant in Sainte Genevieve County in eastern Missouri. Workers are plowing roads along steep hills and building 13 silo-like structures, necessary for turning limestone into cement. The project is expected to be done in 2009. -------- Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, www.stltoday.com (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-29-07 1013EDT