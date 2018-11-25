Cement truck rollover sends driver to hospital

COLUMBIA - A man went to the hospital Monday morning after his cement truck rolled over on Old Mill Creek Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

It took officials two hours to pull the 57-year-old driver from the damaged Columbia Ready Mix truck. He was then sent to University Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. The hospital released the driver Monday.

A power line was down because of the rollover.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.