Cementing a Strong Foundation

"We feel very fortunate that the property is going to become a productive community asset again, and we feel very fortunate that CTS is going to create some good-paying jobs. So, we feel like it's a big win for everyone involved."

Along with up to 50 new jobs, the company also has sparked nearby renovations.

For 15 years, railroad tracks behind the CTS site did nothing but gather weeds and rust. But, thanks to a grant from the Federal Highway Administration, that's about to change.

A surface transportation project grant provides almost $2 million to rebuild the rail line directly to the site.

"With cement, the most economical way to transport raw and finished goods is the rail."

Railroad rennovations will start this summer, which could mean even more jobs.

"I just want to see Mexico prosper and become bigger," said resident Chuck Mayes. "We need the people to come here."

Call the Missouri Career Center at 573-581-4576 for more information about possible jobs at CTS Cement Corp.