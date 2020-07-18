Census takers start visiting Boone County homes

BOONE COUNTY - Any households who have not yet responded to the 2020 Census will be visited by census takers starting Thursday.

Federal agencies use census results to distribute hundreds of billions of dollars in funds each year.

In fiscal year 2016, Missouri received more than $16 billion through federal spending programs guided by data derived from the 2010 Census, according to the release.

Low participation can result in less funding. For every adult and child that is not counted, Missouri loses an estimated $1,300 in federal funding per person, per year for 10 years, according to the release.

Boone County is part of the Kansas City area census office where census takers began visiting homes July 16, according to a news release.

Columbia and Boone County have a partnership called Boone County Counts to promote the census. Follow the efforts of the Boone County Counts partnership on Facebook or on the website at BooneCountyCounts.com.

Takers can be identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the badge, according to the release.

"If any member of the public has concerns and would like to confirm the identity of someone at their door, they can call 312.579.1500 to speak with a Census Bureau representative," the release said.

All census takers were required to complete a virtual COVID-19 training. They will follow local public health guidelines when they visit.

All takers speak English. If the taker does not speak the resident's language the household can request a return visit from one that does.

Census takers will leave a notice of their visit if no one is home.