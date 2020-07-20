Census takers to start visiting local households

15 hours 42 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 5:40:00 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News
By: Liam Garrity, KOMU 8 Reporter.

COLUMBIA - The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that census takers will start to go to households who have not taken the 2020 Census. 

In a press release, from the City of Columbia, officials said that Boone County is part of Kansas City’s census office and that census takers started to visit households on July 16.

Sara Humm, Columbia’s community relations specialist said that census takers are taking extra precautions for safety because of COVID-19.

“All the census takers are required to take a COVID training to make sure they understand things like social distancing and other good health practices,” said Humm. “In addition to that, they are also following local health guidelines, so for us in Columbia that means wearing a mask.”

Census takers can be identified by an easy to read, valid government ID badge, with their picture attached to it and if there are any problems you can call a Census Bureau representative at 312.579.1500. 

Taking the census is also very important for local nonprofits and businesses in the area.

Nick Foster, the executive director of the Voluntary Action Center (VAC), a nonprofit social service agency in Columbia and Boone County, said taking the census is critical to help fund different social services.

“A lot of the money that we’ve been receiving lately and that has been awarded to us recently is for housing,” said Foster. “Which of course right now is a huge need and a lot of those decisions about how much money goes into particular areas to address that need as well as for the other needs that we face is dependent on the population of a particular area.”

Humm also said that the Census is important because it helps the economy and job growth.

“The census is also important because it helps us track our population growth and when we see what businesses look at as far as where they’re going to build a new store or where they’re going to bring new jobs a lot of them look at census data to see what areas are growing and where they might build a new store, a new restaurant,” said Humm.

In addition to nonprofits and businesses, taking the census impacts how much funding from the government goes to local hospitals, healthcare, road repairs, food services, and many other social agencies.

To fill out the census you can go online at my2020census.gov, call 844.330.2020, or by filling out and mailing back the paper form.

More News

Grid
List

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Free testing in Macon County
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Free testing in Macon County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
25 minutes ago Monday, July 20 2020 Jul 20, 2020 Monday, July 20, 2020 8:58:00 AM CDT July 20, 2020 in News

East bound I-70 shut down after semi collision
East bound I-70 shut down after semi collision
COLUMBIA - East bound lanes of I-70 were shut down Sunday night after a semi- truck collision. According to... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 20 2020 Jul 20, 2020 Monday, July 20, 2020 5:46:00 AM CDT July 20, 2020 in News

Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No,... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 7:34:00 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in Weather

Two years since Missouri duck boat tragedy
Two years since Missouri duck boat tragedy
COLUMBIA - Sunday marks two years since the duck boat tragedy in Branson killed 17 people. The boat sank... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 6:19:00 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

Census takers to start visiting local households
Census takers to start visiting local households
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that census takers will start to go to households who have not... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 5:40:00 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 846 new cases of COVID-19
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 846 new cases of COVID-19
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 4:25:53 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

CPD and roll carts expected to be addressed at Monday's City Council meeting
CPD and roll carts expected to be addressed at Monday's City Council meeting
COLUMBIA- Multiple speakers are scheduled to address the Columbia City Council on Monday, June 20. On the agenda , five... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say protesters broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires late... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 1:27:22 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

Here are all the battlefronts TikTok is currently fighting on
Here are all the battlefronts TikTok is currently fighting on
(CNN) -- In just three years since its launch outside of China, TikTok's popularity has skyrocketed. The video-sharing social... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 12:45:49 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

As pandemic surges, election officials seek poll workers
As pandemic surges, election officials seek poll workers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State and local election officials across the country are trying to recruit younger workers to staff... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 10:10:56 AM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

Parson says pardon likely if St. Louis couple charged
Parson says pardon likely if St. Louis couple charged
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has told a radio host that based on what he knows now, it's... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 9:13:00 AM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

Morgan County Health Center masks up the Versailles community
Morgan County Health Center masks up the Versailles community
VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Health Center in Versailles helped pass out over 300 masks for free to the Versailles... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT July 18, 2020 in Top Stories

Kansas City mayor proposes public dashboard for police
Kansas City mayor proposes public dashboard for police
KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he wants to put statistics about the city’s police force... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 12:58:04 PM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Branson pushes back mask ordinance after debate wades into conspiracy theories
Branson pushes back mask ordinance after debate wades into conspiracy theories
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Missouri tourist town of Branson postponed a vote on whether to impose a mask ordinance... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 12:55:47 PM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Cyclists, skaters plan protest in Columbia for Saturday evening
Cyclists, skaters plan protest in Columbia for Saturday evening
COLUMBIA - Cyclists, skaters and anyone with wheels are rolling down Columbia streets in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 12:50:00 PM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
ATLANTA — John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:42:00 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri
Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri
LAWSON, Mo. (AP) — A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:33:43 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Nikki McGruder named MU Health Care director of diversity and inclusion
Nikki McGruder named MU Health Care director of diversity and inclusion
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Nikki McGruder, director of the Inclusive Impact Institute, will become the director of diversity and inclusion... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:25:25 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 78°
11am 79°
12pm 78°
1pm 80°