Centene loses personal, health data of 950,000 members

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Health insurer Centene Corp. said it is missing half a dozen hard drives that contain the personal and health information of roughly 950,000 clients.

The St. Louis-based company said the hard drives don't include financial or payment details. But the missing information does include the names, addresses, birthdates, Social Security numbers, member identification numbers and health information of patients who received laboratory services between 2009 and 2015.

Centene said it is notifying regulators and affected individuals, who will be offered free credit and health care monitoring to those affected. The company said it's publicizing its internal search "out of an abundance of caution."

Centene is a Fortune 500 company that runs managed health-care plans for Medicaid programs in various states.