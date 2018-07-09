Centene To Move To St. Louis

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Construction on a new office complex downtown could start as early as this spring. Health care company Centene Corporation says it will move its headquarters from Clayton to downtown St. Louis. The company announced its plan yesterday. St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay says the plan will boost the city's urban renaissance by relocating 1,200 jobs there. Centene says it will buy two city blocks located in the Ballpark Village development downtown. The Centene project is expected to cost $250 million. St. Louis has pledged roughly $78 million in tax credits to spur the new development.