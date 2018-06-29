Center for Food Integrity Speaker Comes to MU

COLUMBIA - The CEO of the Center for Food Integrity is visiting the MU campus on Tuesday to talk about building consumer trust and confidence in today's food system.

Charlie Arnot will speak to communication and agriculture students within the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources about how to make food safe and affordable for consumers.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a breakfast where Arnot will speak Tuesday morning at the Boone Electric Cooperative.

For anyone interested, the breakfast is called Food for Thought and runs from 7:30 to 9:30 Tuesday morning.