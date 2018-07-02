Center Hosts Thanksgiving Meal

"That's what our goal is, to touch other people's souls and lives to make them feel wanted and warm or to feel like there's still hope," said Imani Mission Volunteer Stephen Harris.

Anyone is welcome for a harvest dinner and company.

People eat together, and yes the meal is free but they say everyone brings something different to the table.

"It lets everybody know it is an equal thing going on in here," said Glenn Cobbins Outreach Co-Founder, Director. "To build this community back up, to increase the leadership we have to do it together. Ain't no one person, two people can do it, it takes the whole community to do it inside and outside the first ward."

Cobbins helped found the imani center, and he changed his life from one that hurt the community to one that helps it.

Now as outreach director he works to get others involved in the community.

"They want somebody to get out there and say hey, you're ok," said Cobbins. "Regardless of your financial status or how you live or how many kids you got, or your father is not in the home. We love you, we want to help you and we want help from you. So it can be a 2 way street."

The Imani house has a variety of programs with people in the community. To get more information on the Imani Center, call (573) 449-9625