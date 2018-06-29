Center Planned As Interest in Taney County History Renewed

The center would be built next to a 1913 concrete jail. The jail is the southwest Missouri county's oldest remaining government building. The center is planned for a 2011 completion, to mark the 50th anniversary of the White River Valley Historical Society. Historical society members say the area has grown rapidly, causing residents to want to preserve county history. Taney County, in its early years, was a hub of commerce along the White River. The river was so important to trade in Springfield that a road was built from Springfield to Forsyth, where Swan Creek met the White River. The old jail still stands near there.