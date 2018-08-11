Center Puts Kids in Touch with Nature

Richard Nowack loves to take his niece to the nature center.

"She always grabs the binoculars so she can look at the animals," he said. "Sometimes she puts them the wrong way, but at least she's having fun."

Conservationist Trana Madsen said a child's reaction is her favorite part of the center's programs.

"'Look! Look, Miss Trana! Look what I found!' And they find that berry, they find that seed," Madsen said. "They're just curious. They don't need to know the exact name of it. They're just excited they've found something in nature."

The Runge Nature Center is open every day of the week at no charge. The center's Web site is mdc.mo.gov/areas/cnc/runge/.