Center Treats Religious Sexual Offenders

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

DITTMER (AP) - A one-of-a-kind center in Missouri is treating 19 Roman Catholic priests and religious brothers for alleged sexually deviant behavior, including offenses against minors. Vianney Renewal Center is 30 miles outside St. Louis in Dittmer. The Servants of the Paraclete run the center. It is the only Catholic religious order in the US that ministers to "priests and brothers in personal difficulty." Treatment includes individual and group therapy, 12-step addiction programs, fraternal support and spiritual direction. Many of the men will live out their lives at Vianney. Those who do leave are reevaluated and monitored, and none has reoffended. Everyone has a relapse prevention and safety plan. No one returns to ministry.