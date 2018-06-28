Centertown man in custody following hours-long manhunt

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A multi-hour search Thursday led to the arrest of a Centertown man following an alleged assault and car theft.

Callaway County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance tip on County Road 4016 near Holts Summit before 10 a.m.

Joshua Steen was accused of assaulting multiple subjects and stealing a vehicle from the scene.

Five minutes later, Callaway County communications received a call of a traffic crash on State Road AA near County Road 4027. Deputies determined the crashed vehicle was the stolen vehicle and operated by Steen.

Steen fled the crash scene on foot and a manhunt began.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, multiple Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and a MSHP aircraft responded to the search. State troopers found Steen at approximately 12:50 p.m. on County Road 4031.

Authorities took Steen into custody without incident and booked him into the Callaway County Jail for on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle, domestic assault, leaving the scene of an accident and assault.

Steen is being held without bond pending a court bond setting.