Central Champion Blues Stand Pat After 109-Point Season

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- There were 5,000 fans on hand when the St. Louis Blues finally opened training camp after the lockout.

Coach Ken Hitchcock figures good results will keep everyone happy.

The Central Division champions had 109 points last season, tied for second-best overall in the NHL and the second-best finish in franchise history. A roster that lacks star power but is well-balanced with two top goalies is virtually unchanged heading into the 48-game season.

Hitchcock has a team ready to be pushed after the Blues got dumped in a second-round sweep by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Kings last May. They open the season at home Saturday night against Detroit.