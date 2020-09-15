Central Columbia home damaged in Sunday shooting

COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Hirth Ave Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers located several shell casings and evidence of damage to a residence in the area.

According to the release, multiple sources reported that a grey four-door sedan was possibly linked to the incident.

There is no suspect description available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.