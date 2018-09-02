Central Methodist Basketball Teams picked in HAAC Poll

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist men's and women's Basketball teams were both picked in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) Men's and Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced Tuesday afternoon. The women's team was picked third, and the men's fifth. The women's team recieved one first-place vote.

The men's team is coming from a 19-13 season last year and their first HAAC tournment since 2010. Last season the women finished 25-8, its best campaign in 13 years. They had also reached the HAAC championship game and an NAIA Division I National Championsjip appearance.

Defending HAAC champions include Evangel for the men and MidAmerica Nazarene for the women.

The opening round of conference games begins Thursday, Dec. 5. The HAAC tournament begins March 5 and the championship game is scheduled for March 10 and 11.