Central Methodist Defeats Jamestown (N.D.) in Overtime 2-1

FAYETTE - Ricardo Valsien scored in the 100th minute to lift Central Methodist to a 2-1 overtime win over Jamestown College (N.D.).

After Jamestown scored early on in the game, Valsien tied the score up at one in the 32nd minute with a shot from six yards out. Central Methodist went on to outshoot Jamestown 20-7 in the match.

Reigning Heart of America Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week Carlos Ribera made two saves for the Eagles in the win.

Central Methodist (3-2-1) next plays on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m. CT against Ottawa (Kan.).