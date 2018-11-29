Central Methodist falls in four sets to Lindsey Wilson College in second round of NAIA Tournament

SIOUX CITY, IA - After finishing the regular season with an overall record of 31-6, the Central Methodist Eagles took to the court on Wednesday afternoon against the Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders in Pool F in the second round of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, after falling to Eastern Oregon on Tuesday, 3-2.

Lindsey Wilson College started off strong, handing Central Methodist a loss in set one, 25-17. The Eagles would quickly find a boost though in the late stages of the second set, but ultimately dropping set two, 25-20.

Down two sets to zero, Central Methodist looking to claw its way back. The Eagles avoided a winless match, taking set three 25-19.

In the fourth set, Central Methodist had a 10-8 lead and points were exchanged back and forth. Eagles down 24-21, Stevie Sherard back to serve, CMU went on a 3-0 run to tie the set up at 24. Two consecutive errors late in the game by the Eagles gave Lindsey Wilson the two point edge, 26-24 over CMU in set 4.

Viviane Viana recorded a team-high kills with 14 and nine digs. The Eagles were also backed by Marija Janjusevic who added in 10 kills and five blocks.

Central Methodist will return to action in the final match of pool play tomorrow at 10 a.m. against Oklahoma City University.