Central Methodist's Enke wins Heart pitcher of the week

COLUMBIA - Central Methodist junior Erin Enke collected her second Heart of America Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week honor this season for her work in the circle last week.

Enke turned in a complete game for the CMU Eagles during the front-half of a doubleheader on April 25.

Enke struck out nine batters in the start and was only tagged for three hits and zero earned runs. This was her sixth outing of the year with nine or more punch outs. She got the win in what was her final regular season start this year.

Enke will finish the regular season at a mark of 11-8 and with a 2.03 ERA. She also has 15 complete games to her name during the team's 2017 campaign.

The CMU Eagles will open the Heart of America Athletic Conference Postseason Tournament on Thursday. The Eagles have garnered a No. 5-seed in the tournament and will face the No. 4-seeded Avila University Eagles. First pitch is slated for 10:30 a.m. CT.