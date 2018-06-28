Central Methodist's Lee awarded conference player of the week honors

FAYETTE—The Heart of America Athletic Conference announced Central Methodist University guard Ron Lee as player of the week Monday afternoon. Lee scored a team-high 26 points in both of the Eagles’ wins last week against Baker University and Grand View University.

CMU was on the road to play Baker last Wednesday and won a nail-biter in overtime, 83-82, before notching a double-digit victory over Grand View at home.

Lee continues to lead the team in scoring, while usually drawing the opposition’s toughest defender. Head coach Jeff Sherman said Lee has been vital in the team’s recent turnaround and current four-game winning streak.

Sherman added Lee’s durability and multi-dimensional game separates him from many of his peers. Sherman said his defensive intensity has improved and has made him a fitting leader for the CMU program.

The Eagles are on the road this Wednesday to face 17th-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene University, before returning home to host Graceland University Saturday for senior night.