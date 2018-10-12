Central Methodist's Mitchell Farr scores 37 in CMU win

FAYETTE, Mo. - Mitchell Farr scored a career-high 37 points in Central Methodist's 86-76 win over Baker (Kan.) on Saturday inside Puckett Field House. The Eagles have now won four of the last five in the series against the Wildcats.

Farr was 13-of-19 from the field and 9-of-11 from deep. The nine 3-pointers are the second most in his career behind his school-record of 12 in his Eagles' debut last season against Park (Mo.). The 37 points Saturday also surpasses his previous high of 36, also against the Pirates.

Despite Farr's record day, it was Cody Anderson who scored the first five points for Central Methodist (14-7, 6-5), which is tied with Peru State (Neb.) for fourth place in the league standings and remains two games back of Missouri Valley for third.

After Quinten Hunter made two free throws to give the Eagles their first double-digit lead midway through the first half, Farr connected on one of his four first-half treys to make the score 23-10 with 9:28 remaining in the period. A Hunter bucket from distance nearly two minutes later gave coach Jeff Sherman's squad its largest advantage of the period at 14 points.

Baker (7-14, 1-10), which has lost nine-straight games overall, battled back within five points, 34-29, with 2:15 on the clock after two Brock Mick free throws, but Farr drained a 3-pointer from 27 feet out as time expired to keep the Eagles' lead at nine points, 42-33, at the break.

Farr was 7-of-10 shooting and 4-of-6 from distance in the first 20 minutes to lead all scorers with 18. Hunter recorded 12 of his 14 points in the period. Baker's Jared Fulks and E.J. Carter each scored 13 and 10, respectively, in the first half.

The Wildcats trimmed the deficit to 48-44 6:35 into the second half after a Carter fastbreak layup, but a quick 6-0 Eagles' spurt, including four points by Mitchell Wendling, stretched the margin back to 10 with 11:48 remaining. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Farr gave the Eagles, led by double-digits for most of the final 9:52 in regulation, a 64-51 edge.

Farr was 2-of-2 from the charity stripe to go along with two assists, a block and steal. Wendling finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Anderson and Mike McCode each had nine points and six assists. Hunter and Wendling each had two blocks. Farr, Anderson and Hunter tallied three rebounds apiece.

The Eagles shot 56.3 percent from the floor and 14-of-22 from beyond the arc. Sherman's unit was also 18-of-20 from the free throw line, including 14-of-16 after halftime.

Fulks finished with 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting overall. Carter added 25 points in the loss but was 8-of-10 from the charity stripe.

The Wildcats hit 49.1 percent from the field and 18-of-21 from the free throw line.

Central Methodist travels to Morthland (Ill.) on Wednesday, Feb. 4, for a 7 p.m. CT tip-off.