Central Methodist Softball Clinches HAAC Regular-Season Championship

FAYETTE, Mo. - The Central Methodist University softball team won its second Heart of America Athletic Conference regular-season championship in the past four years by finishing with a regular-season conference record of 16-4.



The Lady Eagles, who had secured at least a share of the title Sunday with their sweep of Baker University in their conference regular-season finale, earned the title outright Tuesday afternoon when Lindenwood University and MidAmerica Nazarene University split their doubleheader. CMU finished the HAAC regular season with four losses, while Lindenwood and MidAmerica Nazarene are currently tied for second with five conference losses each.



Central Methodist, who now boasts a 36-13 overall record this year, last won the HAAC regular-season title in 2008. In that season, the Lady Eagles finished with a 15-5 regular-season conference record, and went on to win the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament as well. CMU has advanced to the conference tournament championship each of the past three years.



As the 2011 regular-season champion, Central Methodist has earned home-field advantage throughout the HAAC tournament, which is scheduled to begin April 29-30. The Lady Eagles, who will be the tournament's No. 1 seed, will host the No. 8 seed in a best-of-three series for the opening round. The top four HAAC regular-season finishers will each host a best-of-three opening-round series. The four winners of each opening-round series will then advance to a double-elimination tournament to determine the HAAC tournament champion, hosted by the highest remaining seed May 6-8.



The complete 2011 HAAC tournament seeds and bracket will be released when all regular-season games have been completed early next week.

For more information about Central Methodist University athletics, visit athletics.centralmethodist.edu