Central Methodist softball rolls, sweeps weekly honors

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University softball (21-6, 4-0 HAAC) is on a 10-game winning streak, ranked No. 11 in the NAIA and features both the Heart of America Athletic Conference's Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Junior outfielder Jessie Wilmes won Player of the Week, while junior pitcher Jocie Glaze won Pitcher of the Week as the Eagles went 8-0 last week.

Wilmes hit .552 with three home runs, four doubles, eight RBI and scored 11 runs.

In four starts Glaze went unbeaten and improved to 8-0 on the season. She allowed only one unearned run and threw three complete games.