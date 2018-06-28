Central Methodist University Has Two Athletes Named to Academic All-District

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University has one male track and field athlete and one female track and field athlete have been named to the 2013 Capital One Academic All-District Teams.

Senior Colby Lapresi made the men's all-district team with a 3.71 GPA in biology. Lapresi is a distance runner on the men's cross country and track and field teams.

Junior Kelly Klusmeyer was named to the women's all-district team with a 4.0 GPA in biology and is a thrower for Cental Methodist UIniversity.

They both advance to the Capital One Academic All-America® Team ballot, where first-, second and third-team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.