Central Methodist University loses in five sets in National Championships debut

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Central Methodist University Eagles made their first ever appearance in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Tuesday. Their debut did not go according to plan, however. The Eagles dropped the first game of Pool F action to the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers in five sets.

The entire match bounced back and forth, neither team able to snag momentum for too long. The first set went to the Mountaineers 21-25, before CMU grabbed the second and third sets, 25-18 and 25-14. The momentum went back the other way in set four, Eastern Oregon winning 21-25.

Experience paid dividends in the end for Eastern Oregon. The Mountaineers are competing in their fifth straight national championships. They used that experience to pull away for a 15-10 set five victory.

Despite the loss, the Eagles defense was on a roll. The Mountaineers were held to a .127 hitting percentage, and the Eagles also had 13 blocks.

Mariana Do Nascimento led CMU in a number of categories, recording 19 kills, a .531 hitting percentage, three solo blocks, and seven block assists.

The Eagles resume play tomorrow against the tournament's No. 1 seed Lindsey Wilson at 10 a.m.