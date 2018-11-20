Central Methodist University Signs Guard

5 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, June 06 2013 Jun 6, 2013 Thursday, June 06, 2013 3:09:09 PM CDT June 06, 2013 in Sports
By: Tom Casselman

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University is adding a transfer player to its basketball roster for next season.

6'1" junior guard Tommy Powers spent the past two seasons at Colorado Northwestern Community College. This past season he averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds per game for the Spartans. He was honorable mention in the highly-regarded Scenic West Athletic Conference this past season. Powers joins the largest recruiting class CMU has had in 28 years.

