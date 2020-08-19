Central Methodist University starts classes after testing all students, staff

FAYETTE – Central Methodist University has re-started in-person classes, after screening all its students and staff for COVID-19.

Joe Parisi, vice-president for enrollment at CMU, said only 1% of the students and 1% of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Four employees and 15 students tested positive before returning to campus.

Those students were asked to quarantine at home or at a specific location on campus before beginning classes.

Parisi also said the first day of classes, as well as the move-in sessions, went extremely well.

Students have to wear red bracelets to enter each building, which shows they have tested negative for the new coronavirus.

The university has also implemented facial-recognition scanners at all building entrances to monitor temperature and police the use of masks.

Parisi said they are proud to open their doors for students, and are confident in their equipment and technology to keep the campus safe.

"This was a long-term investment and something we see as an opportunity to continue that safety protocol for Central Methodist," he said.



CMU junior Lexi Head said students did not care much about the new protocol or wearing masks in classrooms, but were just happy to be back on campus.

