Central Methodist University starts classes after testing all students, staff

1 day 3 hours 37 minutes ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News
By: Lindley Schwartz, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

FAYETTE – Central Methodist University has re-started in-person classes, after screening all its students and staff for COVID-19.

Joe Parisi, vice-president for enrollment at CMU, said only 1% of the students and 1% of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Four employees and 15 students tested positive before returning to campus.

Those students were asked to quarantine at home or at a specific location on campus before beginning classes.

Parisi also said the first day of classes, as well as the move-in sessions, went extremely well.

Students have to wear red bracelets to enter each building, which shows they have tested negative for the new coronavirus. 

The university has also implemented facial-recognition scanners at all building entrances to monitor temperature and police the use of masks. 

Parisi said they are proud to open their doors for students, and are confident in their equipment and technology to keep the campus safe. 

"This was a long-term investment and something we see as an opportunity to continue that safety protocol for Central Methodist," he said. 

CMU junior Lexi Head said students did not care much about the new protocol or wearing masks in classrooms, but were just happy to be back on campus. 

"I was more excited than scared," she said. 

More News

Grid
List

Senate Bill 1 turns into 6 different bills
Senate Bill 1 turns into 6 different bills
JEFFERSON CITY- The house committee has decided to make the provisions of Senate Bill 1 into six different house bills.... More >>
45 minutes ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:31:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

One man arrested in connection to a stolen car in Jefferson City
One man arrested in connection to a stolen car in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One man was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase in Jefferson City,... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:27:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Commercial structure fire in Jefferson City leaves damage to roof
Commercial structure fire in Jefferson City leaves damage to roof
JEFFERSON CITY - A small structure fire left one roof damaged in Jefferson City, Wednesday. The Jefferson City Fire... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 5:54:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU's IFC recruitment goes virtual
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU's IFC recruitment goes virtual
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 5:38:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 5:26:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Some local private schools attribute enrollment increase to CPS' hybrid model
Some local private schools attribute enrollment increase to CPS' hybrid model
COLUMBIA - The coronavirus pandemic could be the reason why more parents are turning to private schools for their children's... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:45:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Jefferson City teenager seriously injured after car crash
Jefferson City teenager seriously injured after car crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City teenager was seriously injured in a crash on U.S. 54, Tuesday, after her car... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:03:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Broadway Diner hoping to reopen Thursday after grease fire
Broadway Diner hoping to reopen Thursday after grease fire
COLUMBIA - Wednesday marks five months since Broadway Diner began serving children free food, but they will not be open... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 1:26:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

CPS sets limits on who will receive district-issued wifi hotspots
CPS sets limits on who will receive district-issued wifi hotspots
COLUMBIA - With school less than three weeks away, some Columbia families are finding out they won't get wifi hotspots... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 10:33:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Missouri doctor loses license for amputating toe on porch
Missouri doctor loses license for amputating toe on porch
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri doctor has lost his state medical license after amputating a patient's gangrenous toe on... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:47:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Depression in British adults may have doubled during coronavirus pandemic
Depression in British adults may have doubled during coronavirus pandemic
(CNN) -- Nearly a fifth of British adults likely experienced some form of depression during the coronavirus pandemic, according to... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:36:53 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Jefferson City to consider removal of a Confederate monument
Jefferson City to consider removal of a Confederate monument
JEFFERSON CITY - The Human Relations Commission will hold an online meeting Friday to discuss the removal of a Confederate... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:45:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Three arrested in Fulton for stolen car, drugs
Three arrested in Fulton for stolen car, drugs
FULTON - Three people were arrested in Fulton for drug and car theft charges late Tuesday night. According to... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:25:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Senate Republicans preparing $500B virus relief proposal
Senate Republicans preparing $500B virus relief proposal
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator says Senate GOP leaders are preparing a slimmed-down virus relief package of roughly $500... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 9:31:36 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Help is on the way to improve COVID-19 contact tracing in Boone County
Help is on the way to improve COVID-19 contact tracing in Boone County
COLUMBIA - A top Boone County health official said there is still one problem with the COVID-19 system when it... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 7:37:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

EmVP: Man walks across U.S. for cancer research
EmVP: Man walks across U.S. for cancer research
BOONE COUNTY - Keith Doubman, 40, is on a mission to walk across the entire country. “I'm backpacking across... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:45:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Central Methodist University starts classes after testing all students, staff
Central Methodist University starts classes after testing all students, staff
FAYETTE – Central Methodist University has re-started in-person classes, after screening all its students and staff for COVID-19. Joe... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Dr. Deborah Birx meets with Gov. Mike Parson, urges Missourians to wear masks
Dr. Deborah Birx meets with Gov. Mike Parson, urges Missourians to wear masks
JEFFERSON CITY - Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Response, met with Gov. Mike Parson and state... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 64°
12am 62°
1am 61°
2am 60°