Central Methodist University to go online after spring break

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University announced Friday it would move entirely to online coursework after spring break, citing concerns over the novel coronavirus.

In a news release, CMU said it has "taken the step to utilize the full potential of Central’s Digital U technology and transition entirely to online coursework for all locations beginning Monday, March 30."

This, the university said, will allow students to finish the semester from home.

The change applies to all CMU campuses around the state.

University offices will stay open through spring break.