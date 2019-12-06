Central Methodist volleyball keeps on fighting
SIOUX CITY, IA - Central Methodist volleyball has made the sweet 16 after a victorious match up in the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship.
The no. 12 ranked team won 3-0 against Indiana University-Kokomo. The Eagles made their stance with a 7 point lead in the first set. They made another stand out start in the third set with a 12-1 lead.
The Eagles will be taking on the top-seed and no. 5 ranked team, South Oregon, Thursday at 12 PM. This game will be the winning factor for Pool E, where then the winner would go on to play against the winning team from Pool F.
