Central Methodist Women advance to second round of NAIA Tournament

Billings, Mont. - The No. 5-seed Central Methodist Eagles women's squad moved past No. 4-seed Biola, 52-49, on Wednesday in the first round of the 2017 NAIA D1 Women's Basketball Tournament. They utilized defense as well as a 12-0 run to open the second half to move past Biola.

CMU, now 24-9 on the year, will see No. 1-seed Lindsey Wilson College in the next round on Friday at 10 a.m. CT.