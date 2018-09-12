Central Methodist women fall 80-73

PERU, Nebraska - Central Methodist dropped an 80-73 decision at Peru State on Saturday in Al Wheeler Activity Center in Heart of America Athletic Conference action. The Eagles have now alternated wins and losses in their last four conference games.

Peru State (6-13, 2-7) scored 13-straight points midway through the first half to take the lead for good. The Bobcats jumped out a quick 9-2 lead before Central Methodist (10-7, 3-6) turned the tide with a 14-2 spurt for a 16-11 lead. After the teams traded baskets, Peru State got three-pointers from Shelbie Hess, Rylie Bowser and Karlee Stuart among 13-straight points for a 26-18 advantage.

A three-point shot by Taylor McDowell brought Central Methodist into a tie with 6:19 to play, but Peru State scored four-straight points and stretched the lead to nine with 2:52 to go to finish off the win.

Bowser led five players in double figures with 19 points, while Stuart added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Taylor Cornelison posted 16 points and five rebounds for Central Methodist. Jesse Ellis added 10 points, while Chelsea Pannier and DaJonee Hale scored eight apiece.

The Eagles' bench outscored the Bobcats 33-13, and the visitors shot 16-of-18 from the free throw line in the final 20 minutes.

Central Methodist travels to Missouri Valley on Thursday, Jan. 29, for a 5:30 p.m. CT tip-off.