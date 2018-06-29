Central Methodist Women's Basketball Downs Evangel

FAYETTE, Mo. -- No. 23 Central Methodist avenged its first loss of the season with a 61-49 handling of Evangel (Mo.) in Heart of America Athletic Conference women's basketball action Thursday inside Puckett Fieldhouse.

Raylyn Nuss opened the game with a three for Central Methodist (18-3, 7-3 HAAC), as the Eagles started the game 3-of-5 from distance. The Green and Black also started 50 percent (7of-14) from the field and had six assists on seven made baskets, while the Crusaders (4-11, 3-6 HAAC) had only one assist on three made shots (3-of-12). Kyra Williams took an isolation play to the basket for a layup, putting Central Methodist ahead 23-14 with five minutes on the clock.

The Eagles also used key fastbreak and second chance opportunities in the first 20 minutes. Two offensive rebounds and a fastbreak layup in the span of 25 seconds by Central Methodist's Britney Joseph turned into a 13-point edge with 2:04 to play, and the Eagles led 29-17 at the break.

The Green and Black maintained a double-digit advantage for the first 12 minutes of the second half. The upper hand swelled to 14 points, 40-26, after Joseph found Nakia Robinson for a three from the top of the arc six minutes into the period.

Evangel cut into the deficit, trimming the score to 44-38 following an offensive rebound and putback by Jessica Rumfelt. The Crusader also spent the last 10 minutes in the bonus, going 6-for-6. Evangel's Sierra McSpadden hit a three-pointer at the eight minute mark to slice the margin to 44-43 before the visitors took their first lead, 47-45, after an Amanda Landolt 19-foot jumper.

The Eagles regained the lead 49-47 with 4:43 in the game after a running layup by Nuss. McSpadden tied the game before Taylor Cornelison converted an old-fashioned three-point play to make the score 52-49 33 seconds later and give the home team the lead for good.

Nuss finished with a team-leading 12 points. Robinson added 11. Joseph narrowly missed a double-double after scoring nine points and pulling down a game-high nine rebounds.

McSpadden led all scorers with 15. Landolt had eight.

Central Methodist dominated the boards 40-28 and allowed Evangel to shoot only 23.5 percent (4-of-17) from distance after allowing 10 threes in the Nov. 29 matchup.

The Eagles travel to Peru State (Neb.) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. CT.