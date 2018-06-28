Central Methodist Women's Soccer Scores Four Unanswered Goals

LINDSBORG, KS -- Central Methodist University scored four unanswered second-half goals Thursday afternoon in a 4-1 rout of Bethany College in women's soccer action at Anderson Athletic Complex.

"We decided we had to keep a positive attitude after the last game," forward Kayla Leeser said. "The first half, we played kind of slow. After halftime, we really picked it up."

The last 45 minutes was dominated by the Eagles (6-2), who outshot the Swedes (3-6) 10-1 and 17-3 overall in the match.

After falling behind 1-0 on forward Shelby Ward's goal in the 29th minute, Central Methodist's scoring barrage began. Midfielder Jenny Mosley beat goalkeeper Jessica Shepherd and tied the game in the 48th minute with her first goal this season before Leeser scored what proved to be the game-winner in the 57th minute.

When asked about scoring her fourth goal in 2012, Leeser commented, "I was really excited because we deserved to win. I just wanted our team to keep getting more goals."

Leeser's proclamation turned true, as Central Methodist added two insurance goals in the 70th and 82nd minutes. Midfielder Kelsey Vanzant made the game 3-1 with an assist by Leeser. The goal was Vanzant's second of this campaign.

With less than nine minutes remaining in the match, forward Jen McIntyre added her name to the scoring summary. McIntyre put the ball in the back of the net past goalkeeper Jasmine Zaker for her first of the season.

Reigning Heart of America Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week Brittany Andert played the first half in goal for the Green and Black, while goalkeeper Meredith Brick made one save in the second period.

Shepherd recorded five saves in 73:54 of action. Zaker played the final 16:06 of the match.

Central Methodist has three games contests on its current six-game road trip. The Eagles will travel to No. 12-ranked Baker University on Sunday to open Heart of America Athletic Conference play. Central Methodist gave the Wildcats, who were also ranked twelfth at the time, their lone conference loss last season nearly a year to the day of this season's showdown. Kickoff in Baldwin City, Kansas, is set for 3 p.m. CT.