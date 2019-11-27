Central Missouri food bank hosting food drive to help feed mid-Missourians

COLUMBIA- The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is holding a food drive Tuesday to help mid-Missourians in need.

Several grocery stores across mid-Missouri are participating in the drive.

In Columbia, the following locations are participating:

Hyvee - W Broadway, Conley Rd, ENifongBlvd

Schnucks

Lucky's Market

The Walmart Supercenters in Jefferson City, Moberly, Boonville and Fulton will also participate.

People will have the opportunity to donate either cash or food. The president for the food bank said one dollar can help buy up to 21 dollars worth of food.

The event will last until 6 p.m. Tuesday.