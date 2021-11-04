COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association(CMFCAA) hosts its 13th annual gala and auction in Jefferson City Thursday night.
The gala is meant to bring awareness towards the number of children within the Missouri foster care system.
Since its start in 2007, the CMFCAA has served as a resource to foster, adoptive, and kinship families.
Thursday's gala was able to raise more than $60,000 in donations. Healthy Blue Missouri donated $50,000 to CMFCAA at the gala to help rebuild the playground that burned in a fire last month.
The @CMFCAA received a $50,000 donation minutes ago from Healthy Blue Missouri to rebuild its playground, which was destroyed in a fire last month. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7M7Ut6dhfu— Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) November 5, 2021